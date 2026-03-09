Dillon Brooks will always carry himself with so much pride, and he's not one to show any signs of weakness. That's just his identity as a basketball player. He will not be moved, and he will establish himself as his team's spiritual leader the way he's done thus far in his first season as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Brooks has had to spread his wings on offense this season for the Suns, but his calling card remains on the defensive end of the floor. His physicality is annoying to deal with, and he derives joy out of suffocating his matchup on any given night.

In an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game show on YouTube, Brooks let it be known that he can guard Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden all day everyday and twice on Sundays.

“I can guard James. That’s life. No, he doesn’t want no physicality. All he wants to do is go left. Like he’s like a 90 percent better basketball player going left than right. I know the step back’s coming, I know the foul bait f**king throwing his arms into you is coming. And when he gets to his right hand, he wants to just pass the ball,” Brooks said.

Stats show Suns' Dillon Brooks may be exaggerating things

Defense in the NBA is a fickle thing. Defenders could do their best and still see their matchup catch on fire. So as much as the Suns forward would claim that he can guard Harden, there is no stopping the Beard when he gets rolling.

For Harden's career, he's averaged 28.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in games against Brooks' teams, as per StatMuse. Harden has won nine out of the 15 games he's played against Brooks. Sure, Brooks may be able to slow down Harden a bit. But elite offense trumps great defense all the time.