The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t ready to move on from their rising star just yet. Despite a whirlwind of trade rumors swirling around wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as free agency approaches, a prominent NFL insider just delivered a significant dose of reality.

According to NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars have no intention of dealing their 2024 first-round pick. Jones noted that the Jacksonville offense truly flourished down the stretch of the 2025 season, making a potential trade highly unlikely. The Jaguars' front office still views Thomas as a cornerstone of their passing attack.

It is easy to see why Jacksonville values him so highly. Thomas capped off his rookie campaign with an impressive late-season surge. He then followed it up with a strong 2025 season with 707 receiving yards and two touchdowns, proving he can be a premier vertical threat at the NFL level. His ability to stretch the field became a vital component of the offense as the team fought for a playoff spot in the final weeks.

Article Continues Below

While speculative reports suggested teams might call about his availability, the “cold water” poured on those rumors suggests the Jaguars are more interested in building around him than shipping him off for draft capital. The chemistry he developed with Trevor Lawrence in the final two months of the season is something the team wants to cultivate heading into 2026.

As the league prepares for a chaotic free agency period, Jaguars fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Brian Thomas Jr. remains a focal point of the plan in North Florida. Expect him to be the primary weapon the team envisioned when they drafted him.