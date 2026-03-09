The Charlotte Hornets saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end after falling 111–99 to the Phoenix Suns. Charlotte had not lost on the road since January 17 against the Golden State Warriors but suffered at the hands of Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie, who scored 30, 24 and 24 points, respectively.

For Charlotte, LaMelo Ball produced 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, going 9-19 from the field. That performance meant that Ball is now only the 8th player in the NBA to produce at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 100 games before turning 25, which is also the most in franchise history, per a post on X by ESPN Insights.

Others who have achieved this feat include some current and future legends, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Oscar Robertson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Magic Johnson, which means Ball finds himself in truly elite company. Regardless, the Hornets started the game quickly, making 9 of their first 11 shots before going 36% from the field the rest of the game.

Booker had a double-double, also adding 10 assists despite shooting just 1-6 from beyong the arc. He converted all 15 of his free throw attempts while the Hornets made 10 of their 15 free throws on the night.

Rookie Rasheer Fleming added 16 points off the bench, including four three-pointers. Phoenix has now won four of its last five games despite being short-handed with Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams and Grayson Allen all sidelined due to injuries.

Kon Knueppel notably had a poor game from the three-point zone, making just two of his eight attempts as he finished with 15 points and four assists. For Charlotte, the other major scorers were Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, who had 16 and 11 points, respectively.

The loss also pushed the Hornets below the .500 mark with a 32-33 record, good for No. 10 in the Eastern Conference. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers next.

Meanwhile, the Suns improved to 37-27 for the season and will visit the Milwaukee Bucks next.