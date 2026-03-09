The Indiana Pacers have all the incentive in the world to lose every game they could from now until the end of the 2025-26 season, as if their 2026 first-round pick ends up within selections five to nine, they'll be forking that over to the Los Angeles Clippers courtesy of the Ivica Zubac trade.

For all the flak teams have been catching for losing games on purpose to try and keep their pick within protected grounds, the Pacers don't even need to do much to try and rack up defeats. The injury bug has been calling for the entire team all season long, and on Sunday night's 131-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, they lost two more key contributors, with TJ McConnell sustaining a hamstring injury and Jarace Walker turning his ankle.

All Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle could do was give a vague response when asked about McConnell and Walker's respective statuses.

“There's concern. We'll see. [Walker] turned his ankle in the end. Look, we're a bit beat up right now. We'll circle the wagons tomorrow with the medical staff and see what's what,” Carlisle told reporters, via Tony East of Forbes.

Rick Carlisle on T.J. McConnell’s hamstring and Jarace Walker’s late-game injury: https://t.co/y4ULLNOLc8 pic.twitter.com/hBk5V80NeF — Tony East (@TonyREast) March 9, 2026

Pacers couldn't catch a break on the injury front

Before the 2025-26 season began, no one would have been surprised to see the Pacers remain semi-competitive amid Tyrese Haliburton's absence. They would have been similar to the Boston Celtics in that regard. Fast forward to March and the Pacers have a brutal 15-49 record — the second-worst tally in the NBA at the moment.

Injuries have been very unforgiving for the Pacers. The likes of Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and McConnell have missed plenty of time. They are bringing Ivica Zubac along slowly. And this season has simply been a nightmare of a gap season that could end up having them strike gold come draft season.