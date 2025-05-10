May 10, 2025 at 7:56 PM ET

The Boston Celtics silenced a rowdy New York Knicks crowd inside the Madison Square Garden. Yet Jaylen Brown didn't sound too jubilant following the 115-93 rout on Saturday in the NBA playoffs.

Sure, Boston's trouncing of New York avoids a sweep. Plus puts the Knicks up 2-1. Boston and Brown overcame two heart-wrenching losses on their home floor. Including one that left Brown optimistic, despite the collapse.

Brown instead gave a straight forward, focused look after the Game 3 romp. He then proceeded to drop a truth bomb in front of the reporters he addressed.

“You gotta beat us four times, that's what it comes down to,” Brown bluntly said, via the NBA X account. “There's a lot of basketball to be played.”

This time, Boston avoided an epic collapse. And embarrassed the Knicks in front of their fans. Including actor Ben Stiller, Knicks legends Patrick Ewing and Allan Houston, plus renown Knicks fan and Academy Award nominated director Spike Lee.

How Jaylen Brown contributed to Celtics' rout of Knicks

The defending NBA champs witnessed five players hit double figures in scoring. Brown joined the party — delivering 19 points in 36 minutes.

And he pummeled the Knicks by hitting inside and attacking the paint. Confidently and swiftly dropping his points inside the heart of the Knicks' defense.

“I don't think anyone on our team, or maybe even in the league can get into the paint like I can,” Brown said.

The NBA title holder even showed his long range side. Which got accompanied by this pump fake.

Jaylen Brown keeps the Boston Three Party going 👌 They're 12/19 from deep headed into the half 🔥

Brown racked up the second-most minutes on the floor opposite of Jayson Tatum, who recorded 40 minutes of playing time. Tatum finished second on the Celtics with 22 points. Payton Pritchard led Boston with 23.

The suddenly underdog Celtics produced the biggest wake up call of Mother's Day weekend. Brown himself fired off the stirring reminder — it's still a long series.