Jaylen Brown’s message after the Boston Celtics gritty double-overtime win in Brooklyn was clear — effort is non-negotiable for the Green team, regardless of circumstance.

After the game, when asked about the Celtics’ identity and their commitment to playing hard every night, Brown pointed to standards that were established well before the regular season tipped off.

“It just started from before the season — we just set a precedent, just set a tone for what we want Celtics basketball to be,” said Brown, via Noa Dalzel of Celtics on CLNS. “And it wasn't an excuse for none of our guys, not me, or for anyone from top to the bottom. If you're not playing hard, if you're not doing what you're supposed to be doing, you're not putting in the effort, then you don't need to be out on the floor.”

Brown added that effort, more than tactics or shot-making, is what he believes truly resonates with the Boston fanbase.

“And I think the fans respect that more than anything. The X’s and O’s will be the X's and O’s, make or miss shots, but your effort — playing hard, defending, things like that — that’s stuff that I think the city of Boston that represents,” he added.

Those comments carried extra weight given the context of Friday night’s game at Barclays Center. The Nets answered coach Jordi Fernandez's call to show strength and understanding values, after a lopsided 120-66 defeat to the New York Knicks, forcing Boston into not one but two overtimes. However, the Celtics were also on their own mission as Brown chalked out and ultimately defeated the Nets 130-126 in overtime.

Brooklyn played with urgency throughout, led by Michael Porter Jr.’s 30 points and eight rebounds in a bounce-back performance after a difficult outing in New York. Rookie Nolan Traore added a career-high 21 points, while Nic Claxton was active inside as the Nets controlled the glass and stayed competitive deep into the night.

Boston, however, leaned on its stars when it mattered most. Brown finished with 27 points, while Peyton Pritchard erupted for 32, including key baskets late in regulation and overtime. The Celtics’ ball movement and defensive discipline eventually tilted the game, even as Brooklyn repeatedly threatened to steal it.

For Boston, the narrow escape served as a reminder of the standard Brown described. With tougher matchups ahead and playoff positioning always in focus, the Celtics’ ability to consistently match that level of effort may matter just as much as their talent.