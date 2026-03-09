With the Atlanta Falcons looking in free agency to bolster their roster heading into the 2026 season, the latest reporting suggests that they could be in the midst of signing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While rumors had circulated about the connection between the Falcons and Tagovailoa, the news that the Miami Dolphins released the quarterback at the start of the league year has opened the door.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Atlanta is “making a strong early push to sign” Tagovailoa.

“Lefties unite? The #Falcons are making a strong early push to sign former #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, sources tell The Insiders,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “With Michael Penix recovering from a torn ACL, Atlanta is making a move for an economic contingency plan and competition at the position.”

As Garafolo mentioned, the move for the Falcons makes sense, especially with the offense built for a left-handed quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., as Tagovailoa is as well. Plus, with Penix still recovering from a torn ACL, Tagovailoa is a solid alternative if he were to miss more time, even beyond the idea of them competing for the starting job.

The Falcons were always a team to watch out for Tua Tagovailoa

Article Continues Below

As rumors around the Falcons will continue throughout the offseason, the pursuit of Tagovailoa is one that may not be surprising to some, especially to certain people within the league. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, he would report for ESPN in a column on March 1 that a head coach would say to keep an eye on Atlanta for Tagovailoa.

“Something an NFL head coach said to me, unsolicited: ‘Watch for Tua [Tagovailoa] in Atlanta,'” Fowler wrote.

Tagovailoa's career in the NFL has been a whirlwind to say the least, as, besides showing flashes of immense talent with the Dolphins, it seems that people will remember the myriad of concussions and injuries he sustained. Plus, with some limitations in certain areas, the Falcons are hoping they can unlock more out of the 28-year-old, as last season with Miami, Tagovailoa threw for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 15 picks.