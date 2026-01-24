The Boston Celtics, on Friday night, were on the first night of a back-to-back set, and as such, decided to rest Derrick White for what looked like the easier matchup on paper, a tussle against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets gave the Celtics a scare, and they in fact almost handed Boston a devastating loss. But somehow, someway, Boston found a way to get the job done — taking a 130-126 victory over the Nets on the most improbable of fashions in double overtime.

It sure looked like the Celtics were going to fall in the first overtime period, with the Nets taking advantage of Boston's inability to close out the game in regulation. After Jaylen Brown missed a three-point try that would have tied the game at 115, the Nets pushed the lead to five courtesy of two freebies from Ziaire Williams. But that was only the beginning of the end for Brooklyn.

Payton Pritchard drilled a three to pull to within two points on the ensuing possession. And the Nets then opened the door after Nolan Traore, who had the best game of his career to this point, missed a free throw.

The Celtics then proceeded to tie the game thanks to an unlikely triple from Hugo Gonzalez — with Joe Mazzulla bringing him in after seeing the Nets' defensive configuration, setting things in motion for an eventual Boston win.

An absolutely absurd sequence here to close OT. The Celtics are about to inbound the ball and Joe Mazzulla sees something that makes him call for Hugo Gonzalez to check in at the very last moment. Hugo checks in, and promptly drills the three to send it to 2OT. pic.twitter.com/cEhLaq9AI4 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 24, 2026

Celtics fans praise Joe Mazzulla for excellent coaching

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has certainly proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the NBA this season. Despite seeing the Celtics gut the roster due to luxury tax reasons amid Jayson Tatum's recovery from a torn Achilles, Boston is still in second place in the East with a 28-16 record.

“We’re seeing internal development on the C’s like no other. Mazzulla is the best in the business man,” X user @ballknower96 wrote.

“I think Mazzulla deserves more credit on this app.. that substitution and stepping Hugo something on way in way great,” @deck_mitch11840 added.

“mazzulla still the goat,” @stacksprops furthered.