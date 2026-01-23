Michael Porter Jr.'s stock is rising. Porter has put together an All-Star-caliber season as the Brooklyn Nets' No. 1 option. The forward's production in his new role is changing the narrative surrounding his place in the NBA hierarchy.

For the first time in his career, Porter cracked the top 50 on an NBA top 100 list, coming in at No. 49 on the Ringer's latest rankings.

“Don’t look now, but Porter has remained a high-functioning NBA player, even away from the bosom of Nikola Jokic,” wrote Justin Verrier. “There was plenty of worry that the player who has long sought a starring role would become an empty-calorie chucker for a Nets team playing for nothing but lottery odds, but Porter has been a productive and helpful option on both ends—a true rarity in Brooklyn. The games have had virtually no stakes since opening night, but another month of this and Porter becomes an intriguing trade candidate for contenders in need of his stretch and size. ”

Many in NBA circles viewed Porter as a distressed asset this summer due to the two years and $79 million left on his contract. The Denver Nuggets attached an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to his contract in a deal for Cam Johnson in July.

However, the 27-year-old's ability to maintain his high-level scoring efficiency in a No. 1 role with Brooklyn has turned heads across the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. draws praise amid breakout season with rebuilding Nets

Porter has averaged 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists on .481/.396/.846 shooting splits across 34 appearances this season. He, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the NBA's only players averaging those marks on such efficiency.

Article Continues Below

More impressive than his counting stats, the Nets have been competitive with the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter on the floor, posting a -1.0 net rating during his minutes.

Despite playing with exclusively rookie point guards, Brooklyn's offense has performed above expectations for extended stretches, with Jordi Fernandez building his system around Porter's off-ball movement and elite shotmaking. The veteran forward's efficiency on one of the NBA's toughest shot diets has been a sight to behold.

Porter leads the NBA with 182 tightly contested (2-4 feet of space) three-point attempts this season — 35 more than James Harden in second, and 93 more than Norman Powell in third. Despite his ridiculous volume, he's converted at a 36.3 percent clip, the fourth-highest mark among 10 players with over 70 attempts this season.

“For all of Porter’s flaws—lack of quickness, wobbly handle, general spaciness—he’s still 6-foot-10 with a ratchet. And even as players of his size hoist more and more from behind the arc, he’s virtually peerless among tall kings in terms of 3-point success: The only other player in history 6-foot-10 or taller who hit 40 percent of their 3s over their career while taking five or more a game was Peja Stojakovic,” Verrier continued.

Porter is among the top players on the trade market leading up to the Feb. 5 deadline. Numerous teams have held internal conversations about trading for the breakout forward.

However, the Nets have a steep asking price and are comfortable holding Porter into the offseason.