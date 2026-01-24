Jaylen Brown made a ridiculous deep shot from downtown during the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Brown is going through the 10th season of his NBA career with the Celtics. He is enjoying his best campaign to date as he's inserted himself into the MVP conversation as one of the best performing stars in the entire league halfway through the 2024-25 season.

Brown continues to create mixtapes of highlights as one of the most flashy and creative scorers at his position, adding another one to his collection. The play took place in the final minute of the second quarter as he fired a deep 3-point shot from the Nets logo, splashing the triple in convincing fashion.

How Jaylen Brown, Celtics played against Nets

It was an impressive triple for Jaylen Brown to knock down, helping the Celtics escape Brooklyn with a 130-126 win over the Nets in double overtime.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game as Brooklyn took Boston down to the wire. However, the Celtics' role players made big plays down the stretch as they helped Brown and the starters finally put away the Nets.

Six players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Brown. He finished with a triple-double of 27 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal. He shot 9-of-27 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-10 from the free-throw line. Payton Pritchard led the team with 32 points and four assists, Sam Hauser came next with 19 points and four rebounds, Luka Garza had 12 points and three assists, while Anfernee Simons and Hugo Gonzalez combined for 10 points each.

Boston improved to a 28-16 record on the season, sitting at second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors while trailing the Detroit Pistons by 4.5 games.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.