The Dallas Cowboys have been trying to reinvent their defense this offseason, and it started with the staff. Once they got the right people in the room, it was time to focus on the players they wanted on the team. They were in rumors for having interest in Maxx Crosby, but then he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys pivoted, and they acquired Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

For the Packers, they get much-needed help on the defensive line, and as for the Packers, they free up cap space heading into free agency while also getting a future asset.

Here are some trade grades for each team.

Cowboys improve their defensive line with Rashan Gary

The Cowboys did not have much success last season, and it was imperative that they made moves this offseason to change that for the future. The line could look a little different next season, as Jadeveon Clowney is set to be a free agent, and it's uncertain if the Cowboys will re-sign him. They'll also be without Donovan Ezeiruaku for the offseason program after he underwent surgery on his hip.

Insert Gary, as he could make an immediate impact on the line. Gary has recorded 46.5 career sacks, which was No. 6 in Packers' history. He started with 7.5 sacks last season, but he didn't record one in the second half. The hope is that Gary can stay consistent throughout the year for the Cowboys, and he can help them turn a new leaf.

Cowboys trade grade: B+

Packers save cap space, but what's next?

The Packers were looking to trade Gary, and it seemed like he was ready for the move, so much so that he made a goodbye post to the team a few days ago. Allegedly, Gary's social media was hacked, and the post was deleted. That didn't stop the Packers from making the trade, and they saved $11 million in cap space this season.

It's uncertain what the Packers plan on doing in the draft and free agency, but it wouldn't be a surprise if it weren't solely focused on their defensive line. Micah Parsons is set to miss the first month of next season as he recovers from his ACL injury. The Packers also have a free agent, Kingsley Enagbare, and it's uncertain if he'll be back with the team.

That means to start the season, the Packers will have a fresh set of defensive ends, but nobody knows where they'll be coming from.

Packers trade grade: C+