The Boston Celtics suffered a fatal blow to their season in their second-round series against the New York Knicks when Jayson Tatum went down with a torn ACL. After being eliminated, Jaylen Brown revealed that he played through the last part of the regular season and the entire playoffs with a partially torn meniscus.

Brown made headlines before the postseason began when he received an injection in his knee. However, fans didn't know just how bad the All-Star's injury was. He played through an injury that would normally keep players out for an extended amount of time, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Jaylen Brown finished the season while playing through a partially torn right meniscus, per @ramonashelburne. He is going to be reevaluated this week to see if surgery is necessary.

He stayed on the court to give Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics a chance in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Boston's elimination came in Friday's 119-81 loss in Game 6. Brown and Derrick White led a valiant effort in a Game 5 win, but without Tatum, the defending champions went home.

Brown is optimistic about Boston's future, but with Tatum out for close to a year, things are murky. Mazzulla was on the hot seat early in the series thanks to his offensive strategy centered around three-point shooting. The league will wait and see if the Celtics move on from him this offseason.

NBA analysts said throughout the season that this is the last time fans will see this edition of Boston's roster. The team's ownership changed, and their payroll is astronomically high. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday could be among the offseason casualties. The team's top priority seems to be keeping their All-Star duo together.

Brown and Tatum both face injury recovery this offseason and will begin next season with a new-look roster. Celtics fans expect titles, but leave this year's postseason disappointed and questioning what happens next. Regardless of what happens, Brown proved that he is worthy of his lofty contract with his commitment to the team.