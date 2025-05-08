The Boston Celtics seemed to have everything under control against the New York Knicks on their home floor, taking a massive lead before falling apart in the fourth quarter as New York stormed back to collect an improbable playoff win. Sound familiar?

The Celtics experienced a bad form of deja vu on Wednesday night, as they saw Game 2 slip through their fingers just like they did in Game 1. Now, after a brutal 91-90 loss in Boston, the Celtics are staring down a 2-0 deficit and are heading back to New York for Games 3 and 4.

As with any collection of bad losses, a majority of the blame is going to fall on the star player. After the game, Celtics fans grilled Jayson Tatum for his role in both collapses down the stretch.

Tatum's numbers over the last two games speak for themselves. He is just 12-for-42 shooting with 36 total points through two games, putting him well below his season averages in both categories. In the fourth quarter of those games, he has just two points on 1-for-12 shooting and is 0-for-8 from downtown, per Brett Siegel.

In Game 2, it was especially bad for the former Duke star. He finished the game with just 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting and 1-for-5 from deep, which is far below the standard that the Celtics need him to be at in order to keep advancing in the playoffs.

Once again, the shot selection down the stretch for the Celtics stuck out as something that was costing them on the offensive end of the floor. While it wasn't quite as drastic as it was in Game 1, Boston continued to settle for 3-pointers early in the shot clock instead of working for a better shot. When everyone went cold, the Knicks made their run to come back and win.

While Tatum struggled, Jalen Brunson was the superstar that showed up in the clutch. The NBA's Clutch Player of the Year drilled a clutch jumper to give the Knicks an 87-86 lead, made a layup on the next possession and eventually drilled a pair of free throws to give the Knicks their final lead of the night. Mikal Bridges finished the night with his second-straight game-clinching steal, this time on Tatum, and the Knicks somehow stole another improbable victory.