The WNBA trade deadline saw stars switch teams as some squads went all-in on contending this season. Thursday's biggest deal might end up being Aaliyah Edwards moving from the Washington Mystics to the Connecticut Sun. In exchange for the former lottery pick, the Sun sent a first round pick and Jacy Sheldon to Washington. The move could be a good fit for both parties.

Sheldon is not the biggest name in the deal, but the Mystics walk away with a talented player. Sheldon herself is ready to take on more responsibility on her new team, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The second-year guard enjoyed her life off the court in Connecticut. However, she felt lost in the rotation behind players like Marina Mabrey and Bria Hartley.

The former Ohio State star gets a chance to be a part of Washington's intriguing young core. Sheldon joins a lineup featuring two Rookie of the Year candidates in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. After the Mystics send Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm, the ball handling opportunities in Washington are theirs for the taking.

The Mystics nailed both of their top picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Now, the trick is setting themselves up to grow their young core into a contender. If the season were to end today, Washington would be on the outside looking in. After trading Sykes away, it appears clear that the Mystics care more about the future than the present.

Despite playing a smaller role in Connecticut, Sheldon averaged 7.5 points and 2 assists per game while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range. Playing alongside Citron in the Mystics backcourt should give her more opporuntities to be a playmaker in a lineup desperate for ball handling after moving on from Sykes.

While the trade is a win-win deal, neither team made it with the though that it makes them a contender right now. However, both Edwards and Sheldon hope that they can develop their games with more freedom on their new teams.