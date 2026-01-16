The Boston Celtics are doing the unthinkable this season. After losing Jayson Tatum to an Achilles tear during last year's playoff run, this season was expected to be a down year for the team. Yes, they still had Jaylen Brown, but competing for a title seemed far off. Their trades in the offseason seemed to show that, trading Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Yet, here we are. The Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference with a 25-15 record, holding a slim lead over their competitors. Behind the efforts of Brown, Derrick White, and an excellent supporting cast, Boston appears to be heading towards a playoff appearance, nearly a year after Tatum's injury.

With a potential playoff push on the horizon, talks about Jayson Tatum's early return have started to surface. The Celtics forward isn't helping quell these rumors, as a video seemingly caught the star saying “I'm ready” after a clutch win by the team over the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum at the end of the Celtics vs. Heat game tonight: "I'm ready" pic.twitter.com/11qM83xzXp — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 16, 2026

Article Continues Below

Is it possible for Tatum to return in time for the postseason? It's not entirely out of the picture. Players who suffer Achilles tears typically take up to a year to return to action, but some players have returned much earlier than the usual 9-12 month window. There's also a video of the Celtics star working out, and he seems to be in good shape at least. That's not necessarily a clear indication of Tatum's recovery: there are proper procedures to assess an athlete's rehabilitation process, and workout videos aren't one of those.

Still, the fact that the Celtics are even in a position to consider this is a testament to their remarkable season. Brown has put the team on his back this season, averaging nearly 30 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 37% from deep. The Celtics star also added 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He's had help from Derrick White (18.4 PPG), Payton Pritchard (16.6), and Anfernee Simons (14.1).

Against the Heat, the Celtics rallied from a 12-point deficit at halftime to win 119-114. Simons led the team with 39 points off the bench, while Brown added 27 and Sam Hauser had 17.