Nikola Vucevic got an initial injury timeline on his ability to return to the court following his hand injury in the Boston Celtics' clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Vucevic suffered the injury during the first half of the contest, having to go to the locker room. Boston later ruled him for the remainder of the game, stating he fractured his ring finger.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update on Vucevic's injury. He reported that the veteran center will have a procedure to treat the fracture and will miss a month as a result.

“Boston's Nikola Vucevic is expected to undergo a procedure on Saturday for his fractured ring finger and miss approximately one month, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote.

How Celtics played against Mavericks despite Nikola Vucevic's injury

Despite only having Nikola Vucevic for two minutes, the Celtics stepped up in a big way after blowing out the Mavericks 120-100.

Boston took a while to get things going, having a cold shooting start. Despite this, they picked up the pace as Jayson Tatum scored his first points after returning from his Achilles injury. As he played well in his season debut, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White assisted him with strong displays to lead Boston to victory.

Six players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Tatum. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal. He shot 6-of-16 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown led the way with 24 points and seven rebounds, Derrick White had 20 points and four assists, while Payton Pritchard provided 18 points and seven rebounds.

Boston improved to a 42-21 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers while trailing the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Cavaliers as tip-off will take place on March 8 at 1 p.m. ET.