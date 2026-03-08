WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) exchanged new collective bargaining agreement proposals over the weekend as negotiations continue ahead of a key deadline tied to the start of the upcoming season.

According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, the league submitted a proposal to the union Saturday, one day after the players association delivered its own proposal to the WNBA, via ESPN News Services. The exchange comes just days before a Tuesday deadline set by the league, which has said it would need at least a handshake agreement with players to ensure the season begins on time.

Details of the latest proposals have not been disclosed. Revenue sharing remains the central issue between the two sides.

In a previous proposal from the union last week, players requested an average of 26% of gross league revenue — revenue before expenses — over the life of the next CBA. That proposal would have included 25% in the first year. The league has said that level would be unrealistic.

Recent league proposals have instead offered players more than 70% of net revenue, with the percentage increasing as the WNBA continues to grow.

Several big-name players have called for more direct negotiations between the sides. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever said during USA Basketball training camp that she believes in-person discussions could help accelerate progress.

“I don't understand why we don't just get in a room and iron it out and shake hands,” Clark said. “That's how business is. You look each other in the eye, you shake hands, you respect both sides. For me, that's what I would love to see.”

Union vice president Breanna Stewart echoed that sentiment.

“I think that would be great for us all to sit in a room until we really get it done,” Stewart said. “If that means sitting in there for hours and hours at a time, let's do it. That's for the better of the player.”

Stewart added, “We want the deal to be done. We want to have the season. We just need to find the right numbers that reflect it.”

If the sides reach a labor agreement by Tuesday, the deal could be finalized before the end of the month, allowing the season to remain on track for its scheduled May 8 start.