The Boston Celtics had a lot of turnover heading into this season, and many thought that they would somewhat struggle, especially without their best player. So far, they're proving the doubters wrong and are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, led by Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and other key players on the team.

With the trade deadline a month away, the Celtics could be looking to make some moves to improve their team, and there's a tradeable contract they have to get something done, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Boston has Anfernee Simons' $27.6 million expiring salary as a significant contract to dangle in the hunt for their own potential addition on the front line and the Celtics, sources say, have indeed been monitoring the big man market for potential trade options for some time,” Fischer wrote.

Regardless of what they do at the trade deadline, and it could be linked to a possible return from Tatum late in the season.

“One well-placed observer whispered this week that the Celtics' deadline business — whether they trade for a big man or not and how significant the trade is — should serve as a useful hint about their plans for an in-season comeback from Jayson Tatum,” Fischer wrote. “As our publisher noted recently, Tatum has told Friend of The Stein Line Chris Haynes that he intends to return from last May's torn Achilles before this season's playoffs. An official timetable for a Tatum comeback has not yet been released.”

Tatum has seemingly left the door open for a possible return, and when looking at his rehab videos, he honestly looks like he can get back on the court today. Of course, that's not how it works, and Tatum has to hit benchmarks to even be considered ready to go.

There are still a few months to go until the playoffs approach, which gives Tatum ample time to get back.