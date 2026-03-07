Cooper Flagg grew up cheering on the Boston Celtics, and now he is filming a commercial with arguably the greatest player to ever represent the franchise. Chime dropped a video of the Dallas Mavericks rookie and NBA icon Larry Bird preparing to film an advertisement for the financial technology company.

Although the Maine native was born three years after Bird was inducted into the Hall of Fame, he should still understand the magnitude of sharing the small screen with the two-time Finals MVP. Flagg is rapidly ascending, but having an extended meeting with No. 33 is surely a surreal experience. There is more magic to come, as the 19-year-old competes in TD Garden for the first time on Friday night.

Larry Bird and Cooper Flagg together for their upcoming commercial 👀⭐️ (via @Chime)pic.twitter.com/UgezYjZZwi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2026

The former Duke star has been eyeing this matchup for a long time, but a left midfoot sprain jeopardized this de facto homecoming. He made it back just in time. After shaking off the rust in Thursday night's 115-114 loss to the Orlando Magic — 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting with six assists, five rebounds and four blocks — Flagg is poised for a big night in Boston. Perhaps Larry Bird is watching.

Mavericks fans have been put through the wringer over the last 13 months, but the No. 1 overall pick is giving them new life. Much like Bird did for Celtics fans, Flagg's arrival symbolizes hope for Dallas sports. If he can accomplish half of what Larry Legend accomplished, then this teenager is headed for a splendid run.

Cooper Flagg regularly captivates American Airlines Center. On Friday, he is trying to do the same at “The New Garden.” The Mavs and Celtics are in action at time of print.