The Seattle Mariners are hopeful Bryce Miller can bounce back and once again be a dominant force in their rotation in 2026. However, injuries once again put a speedbump in those plans.

Still, Miller was able to throw a bullpen session on Sunday after being diagnosed with oblique inflammation, via Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports. The right-hander was at 80 percent and threw 10 minutes. However, he came away unscathed injury wise and encouraged by the step forward.

“Everything felt good,” Miller said after the session. “Doing all my spins, getting 15, 20 pitches on the slope and just not feeling anything was the main thing. I want to obviously throw more and like a normal bullpen and throw harder and all that, but limit the build-up, put a little governor on and make sure we do it the smart way.”

Assuming Miller doesn't suffer a setback after the throwing session, he is expected to throw a regular bullpen – Drayer estimates 25-30 pitches with higher intensity – midweek. Then, the Mariners will decide what their next step would be.

Miller was limited to just 18 starts in 2025 due to elbow injuries. When he was on the mound, the right-hander held a 5.68 ERA and a 74/34 K/BB ratio, causing some concern. Miller was able to show more of his potential in the ALCS, holding a 1.80 ERA; although his 7/5 K/BB ratio was a bit elevated.

Still, it was closer to the type of performance Miller put up during his standout 2024 campaign. Over 31 starts, the right-hander put up a 2.94 ERA and a 171/45 K/BB ratio, both career-best marks.

If Miller could return to that level of play, the Mariners' World Series chances become much more realistic. But the first order of business is getting him back on the mound. If his bullpen sessions continue to go full, a full return for Miller could come sooner rather than later.