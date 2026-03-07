The Boston Celtics have exceeded expectations all season, climbing into the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-21 record through 62 games. That team added superstar forward Jayson Tatum on Friday night against the Boston Celtics, making them even more deadly.

Just 10 months after Tatum suffered the devastating Achilles tear in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, the Celtics star returned to the floor in a starting role.

In the first quarter, Tatum went scoreless, shooting 0-of-2 from the field, but did have two rebounds and two assists in six minutes.

He started the second quarter for Boston and missed his first four shots as well, including an impressive dunk attempt off one leg.

Tatum was finally able to connect on his first field goal with 1:12 left in the 2nd quarter, putting back a missed Derrick White three-pointer with a dunk.

JAYSON TATUM GETS ON THE BOARD WITH BACK-TO-BACK BUCKETS! THE BOSTON CROWD IS FIRED UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9QS5xif3iS — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2026

Jayson Tatum cleans up a miss with a dunk and TD Garden goes wild: pic.twitter.com/0qZYJRH6zt — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 7, 2026

Article Continues Below

Tatum finished the half with five points, five rebounds, and five assists in 14 first-half minutes of play.

Just moments before tipoff, Jayson Tatum received a loud, standing ovation from Celtics fans in his running out of the team tunnel.

Jayson Tatum runs out of the TD Garden tunnel to thunderous cheers: pic.twitter.com/TJt8pnpOym — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 6, 2026

Tatum's return from the Achilles tear suffered in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. 298 days later, Tatum is not only back on the floor, but is in the Celtics starting lineup and is not facing a minutes restriction, according to Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla.

NEW: NBA Players used to come back in ~10 months from Achilles tears. That number has jumped to ~13 months in the past decade. Jayson Tatum is currently at 10 months. https://t.co/nmE5if7bDw pic.twitter.com/r0T1heRww0 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 4, 2026

Last season, Jayson Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for the Celtics while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.