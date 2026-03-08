The Baltimore Ravens are retaining a key quarterback before the 2026 free agency window opens. After ending the 2025 season as Lamar Jackson's backup, Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley will officially return for another year in Baltimore.

After returning for his third stint with the Ravens in 2025, Huntley was set to hit unrestricted free agency on Monday. Instead, Baltimore agreed to bring him back on a two-year deal worth up to $11 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

While Huntley could have sought a better deal elsewhere, his desire to be with Jackson, whom he deemed his “brother,” kept him with the Ravens, according to Baltimore-based reporter Carita Parks.

Huntley began the 2025 season on the Ravens' practice squad, but he surpassed Cooper Rush on the depth chart by the team's Week 7 bye. Baltimore benched Rush after giving him two starts in lieu of an injured Jackson, during which it scored just one touchdown.

After benching Rush, the Ravens turned to Huntley, who led them to a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears. In his lone start of the year, ‘Snoop' completed 17 of his 22 passes for 186 passing yards and one touchdown, while adding 53 rushing yards.

Huntley has 3,212 career passing yards in his six-year career with a 66.2 percent completion rate. He has 13 career touchdowns and 10 interceptions, with 795 rushing yards and five total rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens and Huntley have twice gone their separate ways, but they always seem to find their way back to each other. Baltimore reunited with its former Pro Bowl quarterback last offseason after he spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns.

Huntley's third contract with the Ravens comes as the team transitions to Jesse Minter as its new head coach in 2026. Huntley had been a staple of the John Harbaugh era and is now one of the first signings of the Minter era.