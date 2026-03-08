The Minnesota Vikings managed to clear up a little bit of cap space on Saturday with free agency right around the corner. Tight end TJ Hockenson will return for the 2026-27 campaign after restructuring his contract with the organization.

Reports indicate that the restructure lowers Hockenson's cap number by $5 million, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It's a nice way for Minnesota to have a little wiggle room once the legal tampering window opens on Monday, March 9.

“The Vikings have restructured the contract of tight end T.J. Hockenson, lowering his cap number by $5 million and keeping him in the fold for 2026, sources tell [Pelissero] and Rapoport. Rob Brzezinski and team have been busy clearing space and getting the Vikings in a positive spot entering the negotiation window Monday.”

Article Continues Below

Hockeson, who turns 29 this summer, played 15 games for the Vikings last season. Despite that, it was another somewhat disappointing campaign for the seven-year veteran. He ended the season with 51 receptions, 438 yards (career-low), and three touchdowns. However, Minnesota may believe the struggles stemmed from poor quarterback play, which is partly why the organization is linked to several veteran quarterbacks ahead of free agency.

TJ Hockenson initially joined the Vikings in the middle of the 2022-23 season after the Detroit Lions traded him away after drafting Sam LaPorta. Hockenson immediately became the starting tight end in Minnesota and seemed to be in line for a career resurgence. He'll have the opportunity to bounce back next season under a newly restructured contract.