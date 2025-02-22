Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is no stranger to thinking outside of the box. Whether it be showing videos of orcas attacking baby seals in film sessions, welcoming a ‘morgue' atmosphere following a loss to the Pelicans, or taking pointers for championship winning soccer coach Pep Guardiola, Mazz has proven he'll push any button he can to motivate his team. That makes Mazzulla's decision to invite New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel to Celtics practice pretty ordinary.

“He obviously brings a championship perspective,” Mazzulla said of Vrabel, whom he had never met before the accepted practice invite, referencing the three Super Bowl titles Vrabel won as a player on the New England Patriots. Mazzulla then elaborated on the importance of having a brotherhood with the three fellow professional sports coaches — Alex Vrabel of the Patriots, Alex Cora of the Red Sox, and interim Bruins coach Joe Sacco — in the city of Boston.

“The four people that have these jobs, for however long they have it, there's gotta be a brotherhood there,” the Celtics head coach said. “We're all carrying a responsibility to compete at a high level and bring championships to this city.”

As the defending NBA Champions, Mazzulla and the Celtics are the city of Boston's most recent champs. The Boston Bruins (2011), Boston Red Sox (2013 and 2018), and New England Patriots (2015, 2017 and 2019) have all won titles within the last fifteen years, strengthening the city's reputation as Title Town.

Vrabel returns to New England nearly two decades after his playing career ended with hopes of bringing the franchise back to where he left it in 2008. It was Vrabel's Tennessee Titans who officially slammed the door shut on the Tom Brady era in New England back in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs in 2020. Since Tom Brady departed after that season, the Patriots have made just one postseason appearance but are already on their third head coach. Vrabel hopes to reverse that troubling trend.