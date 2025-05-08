The first two games of the East Semifinals against the New York Knicks haven't been pleasant for Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics lost 91-90 to the Knicks in Game 2 on Wednesday night. As a result, they now trail 2-0 in the series even though they led by 20 points in both games.

Mazzulla reflected on the loss after the game. He talked about Boston putting themselves in position to win these games. However, he admitted they didn't get it done to close out the contests.

“We put ourselves in position to [win], and we just didn't make the plays,” Mazzulla said.

“We put ourselves in position to [win], and we just didn't make the plays.” Joe Mazzulla on the Celtics' shocking Game 2 loss to the Knicks after blowing another 20-point lead for the second straight game. (via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/q7povsYB5X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Joe Mazzulla, Celtics

Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics will be busy figuring out their struggles in closing out games. Their collapses in Games 1 and 2 will continue to garner scrutiny until they correct their mistakes.

Four players scored in double-digits on Boston's behalf. Derrick White led the way as he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 6-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Brown came next with 20 points and six rebounds, Tatum had 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday provided 10 points and five assists.

Boston has the championship pedigree to persevere through these struggles and make the series turn in their favor. However, it will require a lot of discipline and positive consistency to get back to their elite form.

The Celtics will look to bounce back when they face the Knicks in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.