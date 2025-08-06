News broke a couple of months ago that Dusty May and the Michigan basketball team were finalizing a home-and-home series with Villanova, and we now know that the Wolverines will be hosting the Wildcats during the 2025-26 season. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Michigan and Villanova will meet at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on December 9th. The two teams will play the following the year at Villanova.

“Source: This season's game between Michigan and Villanova will be played on December 9th in Ann Arbor,” Jon Rothstein said in a post. “Start of a home-and-home series. Return game at Villanova in 2026-27.”

The Michigan basketball team has a loaded non-conference schedule for next season as Villanova isn’t the only basketball power that the Wolverines will face. Michigan has a neutral site game scheduled against Duke, and the team will be facing Auburn as well.

Those are the main big games that Michigan has lined up on next season’s non-conference schedule, but there are also some important matchups against teams like Wake Forest, TCU and San Diego State as well. Dusty May is making sure that the Wolverines are going to be tested throughout the season.

This matchup against Villanova should be exciting one, and there have been some big games between the two teams in recent years. The most notable was obviously the 2018 national championship game. Michigan got off to a strong start in the first half of that one, but the Wildcats ended up winning comfortably.

After squaring off in the national title game, the two teams met again at the beginning of the following year. Michigan got some revenge with a blowout win on the road.

The most recent game between Michigan and Villanova came during the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines made a surprise run to the Sweet 16 as an 11 seed, but the Wildcats knocked them out in a close battle.

Michigan and Villanova have had some exciting matchups in recent years, and we are hoping to see a couple more in the near future.