The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt an unfortunate setback in training camp as rookie quarterback Will Howard suffered a hand injury just days before the team’s first preseason game. The rookie signal-caller was expected to get extended reps in the preseason, but his debut will now be delayed due to a fractured small bone in his throwing hand.

The Howard injury was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) that the quarterback would be sidelined for at least three weeks.

“#Steelers rookie QB Will Howard fractured a small bone in his right (throwing) hand during camp. No surgery required, expected to miss a minimum of three weeks. More tests coming.”

Howard sustained the injury Tuesday during a training camp session. According to reports, he was seen giving a thumbs-up while being carted off the field, initially sparking hope it was minor. However, further testing confirmed the fracture, ruling him out for the bulk of the Steelers preseason slate.

The sixth-round draft pick out of Ohio State was expected to be evaluated heavily in camp and preseason after a standout final college season that included 3,510 passing yards and a College Football Playoff title. Howard, who began his college career at Kansas State, brought size and poise to the Pittsburgh quarterback depth chart behind veterans Aaron Rodgers and Skylar Thompson.

Article Continues Below

With Howard unavailable, Pittsburgh’s already thin QB room now relies entirely on Rodgers and Thompson to carry the load through joint practices and games. The injury bug has hit Pittsburgh hard, with Howard’s setback limiting the staff’s ability to assess their long-term quarterback situation.

Pittsburgh faces the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 16th, and the Carolina Panthers on August 21st to close out the preseason. While the rookie quarterback could return toward the final week, it’s increasingly likely he will miss all three contests, a development that complicates his transition from college to the NFL.

The timing is especially tough for a franchise still trying to build a post-Ben Roethlisberger identity under head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since January 2017, and entering the 2025 season with another untested backup raises long-term concerns.

How Howard recovers — and how Pittsburgh compensates for his absence — will be pivotal storylines as the team inches closer to Week 1.