Jayson Tatum and Joe Mazzulla have gotten along as important centerpieces of the Boston Celtics. However, there are times one of the two are willing to embrace conflicts.

Tatum appeared as a special guest on the New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce show on Wednesday. Mazzulla is welcoming confrontation from Tatum if it means he won’t get another technical foul, according to the Celtics star.

“We actually talked about you. We played Portland the other day and I had gotten a tech. The game was basically over, I ended up getting a tech with like 30 seconds left. Joe comes up to me after the game, so if you get 16 or 17 techs you get suspended for a game, so Joe is like can you just get four more so you can get suspended,” Tatum said at the 57:25 mark.

“I’m like Joe I think I’m done. He was like I would much rather you just come punch me. I want to fight, I’d love to fight. He was like did you see when Travis Kelce ran into Andy Reid? Do that to me.”

The viral moment that Tatum is talking about is when Travis Kelce, in a heated moment, got in Travis Kelce’s face on the sideline and bumped his coach.

What's next for Jayson Tatum, Celtics

It is beneficial for Jayson Tatum to have those types of moments with Joe Mazzulla. It can help develop character and strengthen the star's work ethic and mentality, elevating himself and the Boston Celtics as well.

In the meantime, Tatum is dealing with an ankle sprain which may keep him out temporarily. It happened in the team's previous contest against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, which Boston coasted to a 113-95 win.

Boston holds a 53-19 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite being on a six-game win streak, they are five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

The Celtics prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET.