Jrue Holiday and Al Horford headline the Boston Celtics' injury report going into Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

The report reveals that Holiday will sit out the game as the Celtics are resting him. As for their veteran big man, Horford has a questionable status as he's dealing with a toe sprain.

This season, Holiday is averaging 11 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a steal. He is shooting 44.4% from the field, including 34.9% from beyond the arc. In his last game against the New York Knicks on Feb. 23, he had 14 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

On the other hand, Horford is putting up 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has shooting splits of 41% overall and 35.9% from downtown.

Al Horford's presence on Celtics injury report

Aside from Jrue Holiday and Al Horford's injuries on the report, there are other Celtics who are dealing with ailments.

Backup center Luke Center will be unavailable for the matchup due to personal reasons. Positive statuses show that big men Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman will be probable for the game, the former dealing with illness and the latter having left knee inflammation.

Other players who will be out are Drew Peterson and Anton Watson, who are playing in the G-League. JD Davison has a questionable status as well.

Raptors injury report

As the home side, the Toronto Raptors are working with their fair share of hurdles on the injury report.

Six of the eight players on the report will not play in Tuesday's game. Notable names include Brandon Ingram and PJ Tucker, the former dealing with an ankle sprain and the latter's not with the team.

The remaining two who are not carrying unavailable statuses are Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick. Poeltl has a right hip pointer injury as he is questionable, but Dick will be probable despite having a right thigh contusion.

Tipoff for the Celtics' matchup against the Raptors will take place at 7 p.m. ET.