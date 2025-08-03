Travis Hunter looks to be a pivotal piece for the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming season. This is why head coach Liam Coen is optimistic in the rookie wide receiver and cornerback being successful with them in the present and future.

Jacksonville selected Hunter with the second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, getting the pick in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. This allowed them to add a highly talented player in the offense alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the defense to correct their weaknesses.

Coen talked about Hunter's adjustments to being a professional player after Saturday's scrimmage. He is seeing his work ethic on both sides of the ball, giving him immense praise on his effort.

“I thought it was great,” Coen said via ESPN. “We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he [didn't] get much [action at cornerback] because the [first-team] D-line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see.”

“I thought when he had the ball in his hands [on offense] and he operated, he operated at a high level.”

What's next for Travis Hunter, Jaguars

It's a great sign for Liam Coen to already be seeing positives from Travis Hunter in the Jaguars' practices. This presents immense potential for them as they could be due for a promising season.

Hunter had a spectacular final season with the Colorado Buffaloes in college. In 13 games, he made 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense. On the other side of the ball, he made 36 tackles, 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Coen embraces his responsibility as a first-year head coach, looking to bring success to the Jaguars. After reaching the AFC Divisional Round in 2022, they missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. They finished with a disappointing 4-13 record in 2024, one of the worst records in the league.

