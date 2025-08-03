Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are preparing for a big 2025 campaign. However, they had to deal with ingoing and outgoing transfers, wanting a united squad.

Nebraska had 18 players join the program from the transfer portal while 38 left for other teams. This doesn't include the 2025 recruiting class, who made up for the losses the team sustained in the portal.

Rhule reflected on the situation they went through this past offseason after Saturday's practice session. What he said revealed the cohesiveness the team currently has, removing the distractions and disturbances they might've had.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think anymore about who’s the transfers,” he said. “They’re all on our team. I guess that would be like Dasan (McCullough), (Andrew) Marshall, (Marques) Watson-Trent. The thing with those guys is they walked in from day one – we were really diligent this year about, I don’t want to bring anyone in here who complains about having to eat at the training table. I fixed that problem.”

What's next for Matt Rhule, Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are clearly wanting to break out as a powerhouse. All it takes is one game for that to happen, which the 2025 season presents for them.

Rhule enters his third season with the program, having a 12-13 record after two seasons. Despite going 3-6 in Big Ten play in consecutive years, the Cornhuskers secured bowl eligibility in the 2024 campaign.

Nebraska finished with a 7-6 overall record, finishing 12th in the conference standings due to their poor record in league play. They ended the season on a solid note, beating the Boston College Eagles 20-15 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. It was the program's first win in a bowl game since 2015, also getting a winning season for the first time since 2016.

The Cornhuskers have a lot to look forward, but it will require all their effort. They begin the season against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

