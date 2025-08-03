Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden had had quite the offseason, which started with signing an $81.5 million deal with the Clippers and has now taken him to China for his annual adidas tour. And whether they were wearing their Rockets Harden jerseys or the latest installment of his shoe, fans turned out in the thousands to see the 11-time NBA All-Star in person.

This year was no different, with fans treated to what the team is calling “Uno Fest,” to celebrate Harden's legacy.

Fans turn out for Clippers' James Harden adidas China tour, “Uno Fest”

James Harden embarked on his weeklong trip to China, where he'll make stops in cities like Foshan, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou City to celebrate the ninth installment of his Harden shoes with adidas, the Harden Vol. 9's.

Fans showed up in the thousands to a mall in Guangzhou City, where fans can be seeing lining up against the barriers on four floors just to get a chance to watch James Harden arrive.

Afterwards, Harden made sure to high-five fans and autograph anything from jerseys and shoes to posters and basketball cards.

James Harden had this mall in Guangzhou City completely packed with thousands of fans there for his annual adidas tour. You can see everything from Thunder, Rockets, Nets, and Clippers jerseys to the Harden Vol. 7’s, 8’s and 9’s. pic.twitter.com/SzZJJP7DsP — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 3, 2025

Later on in the evening, with over 2,000 fans in attendance, Harden and adidas hosted, “Uno Fest,” to celebrate the Clippers star, including a performance by rapper Gali.

This continues what has been an eventful offseason for James Harden, who signed a new, two-year, $81.5 million deal to return to the LA Clippers at the start of free agency. Taking that deal allowed the Clippers to utilize their full mid-level exception, valued at $14 million.

Through that, the Clippers first signed Brook Lopez to a two-year, $18 million deal. That was followed up by a two-year, $10.6 million signing of Bradley Beal, who reached a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns just days prior.

Harden and Beal, who have been close friends during their time in the NBA, spoke multiples times throughout the process with Harden championing the Clippers as the perfect destination for Beal to bounce back from a couple of difficult seasons in Phoenix.

James Harden will continue his adidas China tour through August 6th before returning to the U.S.