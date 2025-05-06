May 6, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET

Jrue Holiday is feeling good about his health after his return to the court in Game 1 of the East Semis between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Holiday played in the first two games of the Celtics' first-round series against the Orlando Magic. However, a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three contests.

Holiday reflected on his return after the game against the Knicks. What he said should relieve Boston fans about his availability moving forward.

“Felt good. No issues,” Holiday said.

Jrue Holiday on how he felt in his return: "Felt good. No issues."

What's next for Jrue Holiday, Celtics

Despite having Jrue Holiday back on the court, the Celtics spoiled his return by blowing a 20-point lead in a 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The Celtics struggled to shoot the ball all game, especially from beyond the arc. They went 15-of-60 from downtown, making NBA playoff history for the most shots attempted from three. Their inability to convert most of their shots, making 35.1% of their total attempts, cost them as the Knicks completed the rally.

Five players scored in double-digits for Boston in the loss. Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. However, he shot 7-of-23 overall, including 4-of-15 from three. Jaylen Brown came next with 23 points and seven rebounds, Derrick White put up 19 points and 11 rebounds, Holiday had 16 points and six rebounds, while Payton Pritchard provided 13 points.

Boston also has to worry about potential absences moving forward. Kristaps Porzingis missed the last three quarters of the game due to an illness while Sam Hauser suffered an apparent knee injury that may sideline him for a portion of the series if it's severe.

The Celtics will look to bounce back by evening up the series against the Knicks. Game 2 will take place on May 7 at 7 p.m. ET.