Bo Nix has yet to throw a single pass in the upcoming regular season, but Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is already envisioning big things for the young quarterback. The veteran coach clarified that he believes the team's future is in good hands, and it all starts with Nix under center.

Payton even stated that the current Broncos roster reminds him of some of the best teams he's coached—rosters he believed had legitimate Super Bowl potential. In his view, the 2025 team might belong in that same conversation. His belief in Nix is central to the high expectations surrounding Denver this season.

That confidence in Nix didn't come overnight. Ahead of the NFL Draft, Payton asked Broncos analytics chief Tony Lazzaro to study the relationship between college and NFL sack rates. The findings revealed a clear trend: quarterbacks who took a lot of sacks in college typically continued to do so in the pros. That gave Denver even more assurance when targeting a passer like Nix, who was rarely sacked during his collegiate career.

Article Continues Below

In contrast, the Broncos gave up 51 sacks in 2023, with 45 on Russell Wilson. Beyond the evidence of the number of sacks, the offense's efficiency took a noticeable dip after each sack. Payton reiterated how valuable those plays are, convictions he called “a penalty and loss of opportunity,” and indicated that preventing sacks is essential to continuing drives.

When Payton personally evaluated Nix in Eugene, Oregon, he already had a clear idea of what he was looking for. Based on film and analytics, the Broncos' internal grading placed Nix and Jayden Daniels at the top of their quarterback board. That alignment between tape, stats, and in-person performance gave Payton confidence in the pick.

With new offensive weapons like J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey, Payton believes the offense is now built to help Nix develop quickly. But in the coach's eyes, the quarterback may be the key to reaching the playoffs and going even further.