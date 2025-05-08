Kristaps Porzingis didn't have the best update to provide regarding his health after the Boston Celtics' Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Porzingis played in the first two games of the series but not with full playing time. He left Game 1 after the first quarter and didn't return due to an illness. He played throughout the course of Game 2 off the bench but was far from the star-level form he is capable of achieving on most nights.

Porzingis reflected on the loss after the game. A reporter asked him about his current health, which the big man didn't have a positive answer to.

“I’m just not feeling my best. I’m not feeling my best at all. It just kills me inside that it's happening in this moment,” Porzingis said.

(via @RealBobManning) pic.twitter.com/5PGoHs4wBT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics

For the Celtics to get back in the series against the Knicks, they will need Kristaps Porzingis to recover as soon as possible.

In 14 minutes of action, Porzingis only had eight points and four rebounds. His effectiveness leaves a lot to be desired in the series, only producing four points and four rebounds in the series. Obviously, his absence from the last three quarters of Game 1 impacted his numbers, but he still needs to do more to benefit the Celtics with his skillset.

The Celtics also must figure out how to address their struggles playing down the stretch. They gave up 20-point leads in Games 1 and 2, costing them games they should've won as they now need to recover on the road.

Four players scored in double-digits on Boston's behalf in Game 2. Derrick White led the way as he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 6-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Brown came next with 20 points and six rebounds, Tatum had 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday provided 10 points and five assists.

The Celtics will look to bounce back when they face the Knicks in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.