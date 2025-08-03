After the New York Yankees suffered through the embarrassing debut of their bullpen trade deadline additions, the team hit a new low Saturday. New York was shut out, losing its second straight game to the Miami Marlins. The Yankees dropped to third place in the AL East with the ugly defeat. And the Boston Red Sox surpassed New York in the standings for the first time this season.

Following the game, former Yankee Captain Derek Jeter delivered the long overdue dressing down the team deserved. “The thing that’s concerning… they make way too many mistakes. Way too many mistakes – you can’t get away [with] making that number of mistakes against great teams,” Jeter said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

“You can’t continue to do it. You have to clean it up. It’s that simple. There’s no excuses. You have to play better. If you don’t play better you’re not gonna go very far,” Jeter warned.

Base running blunders cost Yankees in shutout loss to Marlins

The Yankees were active at the trade deadline adding Camilo Doval, David Bednar and Jake Bird to the bullpen. In the series opener against Miami, all three relievers made their Yankees debut. And all three failed in epic fashion. The trio combined to allow nine runs, blowing a 9-4 seventh-inning lead.

On Saturday New York’s offense fell flat. Marlins starter Eury Perez delivered six scoreless innings and three Miami relievers completed the shutout. The Yankees managed just two hits in the game and didn’t have a baserunner after the fifth inning.

When New York did have an opportunity to score, the team botched it. Giancarlo Stanton smoked a single to left in the first inning and Trent Grisham foolishly attempted to score from second. Miami’s All-Star left fielder Kyle Stowers threw Grisham out at home, beating him to the plate by a country mile.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. also added a gaffe to the Yankees’ sloppy loss, getting doubled up at first on a Paul Goldschmidt pop up. Manager Aaron Boone came to Chisholm’s defense after the game, telling reporters he agreed with the player’s base running decision. But it was yet another costly mistake for the slumping team.

Meanwhile, it might be time to break up the Marlins. Miami has quietly been on a roll since mid June, winning 29 of 43 games. The Marlins are now just one game under .500 and 6.5 games back in the NL Wild Card hunt.