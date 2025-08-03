The Kansas City Chiefs are back to work at their 2025 training camp, and wide receiver Rashee Rice has finally addressed the uncertainty surrounding a possible NFL suspension tied to his involvement in a 2024 high-speed crash in Dallas.

Speaking after Saturday’s practice, Rice confirmed that he has yet to receive official word from the league regarding disciplinary action.

“Honestly, it's still in the works. My legal team is handling that. All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that's me doing what I do best right here on the field.”

The 25-year-old receiver pleaded guilty in Dallas County court to two third-degree felony charges, collision involving serious bodily injury, and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. The case stems from a March 2024 incident on the North Central Expressway, where Rice and another driver were allegedly racing before causing a five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash. The collision left four people injured, two of them hospitalized, and Rice, along with four others, fled the scene on foot.

A Dallas County judge sentenced Rice to 30 days in jail and five years of probation. However, he can serve the jail term at any point during the probation period, which likely won’t interfere with the 2025 NFL season.

League spokesperson Brian McCarthy stated in July, “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review.

Although the crash occurred before the 2024 season, Rice was not suspended by the team or the league at that time. Instead, he missed the majority of the year due to a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sustained in Week 4. Before the injury, he had 24 catches for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns in just four games. That followed a standout rookie campaign in 2023, where he posted 79 receptions for 938 yards and 7 touchdowns.

At training camp, Rice reflected on the impact of the incident, both personally and professionally.

“I learned just how valuable any opportunity and moment is. This right here, us being able to be on the field and be coached by Coach [Andy] Reid and have such a great quarterback [Patrick Mahomes], is honestly a gift, a blessing.”

He added, “I've completely changed. Honestly, you have to learn from things like that. I've taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.”

If suspended, Rice said he intends to stay fully prepared during any time away.

“This is my job, and this is what I love to do. Even when I'm not able to be out there with my team, I'm still going to be working as hard as I can so I can be back out there with them as soon as possible.”

The Chiefs and Rice continue preparing for the upcoming season while they await a decision, facing a cloud of uncertainty.