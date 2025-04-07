Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a newsworthy interview on the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast, and his thoughts on the NBA agents model are sure to elicit conversation from NBA fans as well as players. While Brown didn't speak against players having agents, he stressed that the agent would need to have some level of value to his client to be successful.

“If you can’t help me, an 18 or 19 year old, to maintain my wealth, build a legacy, and to keep what I’m earning and be able to influence me on my decision making, you shouldn’t be representing me in the first place. You shouldn’t even be allowed to walk into my house. We allow this agency model, they keep coming in and stripping everything and we keep giving it right back to the same people that was giving it to us in the first place, giving it right back. Something’s got to change, it might be ruffling a few feathers, but there’s been people taking advantage of these 18, 19 year old young kids who come from single parent households, who come from disadvantaged communities and nobody says nothing.”

Brown made sure to make it a point to clarify that he isn't vilifying the profession. But, he made it a point to point out the failings of the industry as it's currently constructed.

“I don’t mean to s—t on all agent. There are some agents out there who are doing some good work and collaborating with agents and getting the job done, but overall the agency model is failing. It’s failing our athletes, it’s failing our culture. So, something needs to be said.”

Over the years, several notable players have opted to go without an agent. James Harden went six years without representation after his former agent, Rob Pelinka, joined the Lakers, before eventually hiring Troy Payne in 2023. Similarly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended his relationship with his agent in February.

Jaylen Brown has experienced both sides of the representation debate—starting his NBA career without an agent before hiring Jason Glushon in October 2019. Glushon played a key role in securing Brown's 5-year, $304 million Supermax contract extension. It's often simpler for the league's stars to skip having an agent negotiate contracts when they're being offered a max deal, but most players don't have that advantage. This is why players must have discernment, understanding the advantages and disadvantages of representing themselves or ensuring they have the right representation that will advocate for them appropriately.