The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a unique position, straddling the line between rebuilding and competing, without fully committing to either. They’ve brought back Damian Lillard for a last chapter in Rip City, traded for the championship-tested Jrue Holiday, and added Chinese phenom Yang Hansen with their 2025 lottery pick this offseason. On paper, they now have more stability, defensive grit, and veteran savvy than at any point in the post-Lillard limbo.

Yet, this is still a roster with fault lines. Portland is miles away from true title contention, and their mix of veterans and youth could pull the franchise in two different directions. If the Blazers stumble out of the gate or hover around the Play-In bubble, the front office may be forced to consider moving key pieces in the 2025-26 season.

Three players in particular- Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, and Sidy Cissoko -stand out as way-too-early trade candidates. Each holds unique value on the market, but also raises questions about long-term fit.

Jerami Grant: The high-salary swing piece

Jerami Grant might be the single most logical trade candidate on Portland’s roster. Signed to a lucrative five-year, $160 million extension in 2023, Grant has been a productive two-way forward, averaging 14.4 points per game with respectable efficiency. His length, defensive versatility, and ability to play both forward spots make him a fit for almost any contender.

Remember when the Blazers started the 2022 season 9-3? Jerami Grant and Josh Hart each had game-winning buzzer beaters during the stretch Thought this team was going to have a magical season before things unraveled pic.twitter.com/lQ5J01hnKP — Blazers Lead (@BlazersLead) July 25, 2025

The problem? His contract isn’t exactly rebuild-friendly. At 31 years old by season’s end, Grant will be eating up significant cap space during the prime developmental years of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Yang Hansen. If the Blazers keep him, they risk paying a premium for production that won’t necessarily align with their competitive window.

In the right scenario, say, a desperate contender willing to overpay for size, shooting, and switchable defense, Grant could net Portland a package of future first-round picks or a high-upside young player. Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, or Dallas Mavericks could come calling if injuries or playoff positioning push them to make an aggressive move.

The upside to trading Grant early in the season is avoiding the diminishing returns that come with his contract aging another year. His market is strong now, but could weaken if his athleticism dips or his role becomes redundant behind younger forwards. For Portland, this is less about immediate need and more about aligning roster timelines.

Robert Williams III: The injury question mark

Robert Williams III is one of the NBA’s most tantalizing big men when healthy. His rim protection, lob-finishing ability, and defensive IQ make him a game-changer in short bursts. Unfortunately, “short bursts” has been the operative phrase. Williams’ career has been marred by chronic knee and hip issues, and he played just 20 games in the 2024-25 season before being shut down.

ROBERT WILLIAMS III CHASES DOWN LEBRON FOR THE BLOCK 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wgL0DsZOy7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 21, 2025

The Trail Blazers took a calculated risk when they acquired Williams from the Boston Celtics in 2023 as part of the Jrue Holiday trade, hoping his defensive impact could anchor their young roster. But after two injury-plagued years, the patience may be wearing thin.

From Portland’s perspective, trading Williams sooner rather than later could prevent another year of injury-related disappointment. If they can package him for a younger, more durable frontcourt player or future draft capital, it could free up minutes for Yang Hansen’s development and keep the team’s trajectory clear.

Sidy Cissoko: The developmental trade chip

While Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III are proven NBA commodities, Sidy Cissoko is still in the “potential” stage. Drafted in the second round in 2023 by the San Antonio Spurs and later acquired by Portland, Cissoko is a versatile wing with defensive instincts and a developing offensive game. At 6-foot-7 with a strong frame, he profiles as a multi-positional defender who can handle the ball in spurts.

Yang Hansen getting the Portland offense going early! Sidy Cissoko slams it off the dime from the Trail Blazers' First Round pick 💥 POR-GSW on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/URnLWBBsWR — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2025

For a rebuilding team with more minutes to spare, Cissoko’s upside could be worth a rotation spot. Portland, however, may see him as a sweetener in a larger trade package, the kind of young, cost-controlled player that pushes a deal over the finish line.

If the Blazers decide to shop Grant or Williams, including Cissoko, it could bring back a stronger return. His age (21) and defensive potential will appeal to teams that value development as much as current production.

Balancing now and later: Portland’s tightrope walk

The Blazers’ 2025 offseason sent a clear message: they’re not tanking, and they’re not rushing. Bringing back Damian Lillard wasn’t about chasing a title at all costs; it was about restoring culture and competitiveness. Adding Jrue Holiday was about stabilizing the backcourt and setting an example for Scoot Henderson. Drafting Yang Hansen was about planning for the future without sacrificing the present.

Still, this is a roster in transition. The presence of high-salary veterans like Jerami Grant and injury-prone contributors like Robert Williams III creates an inevitable decision point. If Portland hovers near .500 by midseason, the front office will have to ask whether clinging to these players serves the long-term vision or whether cashing in now is the smarter play.

Sidy Cissoko represents the other side of the equation: the developmental chip who could be moved not because he’s failed, but because he doesn’t fit the rotation puzzle. For a team trying to build a sustainable core, sometimes the hardest moves are the ones involving good players who just aren’t part of the eventual blueprint.

Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, and Sidy Cissoko are all valuable in different ways. But in a season where the Blazers must walk the line between building and competing, they’re also the most likely to be moved, not because Portland is giving up, but because they’re finally thinking two steps ahead.