If any upcoming Wolverine movies from Marvel include the character Cyber, they may have an actor to fill the role: former WWE star Karrion Kross, who was recently released.

ClutchPoints interviewed Kross for the release of his book, Life Is Fighting. During it, the former NXT Champion discussed his acting aspirations.

A self-proclaimed “nerd,” Kross wants to bring various DC and Marvel characters to life. Among those is Cyber, whom casual Marvel fans may have to research. The character is one of Wolverine's antagonists in the comics, and Kross sees him as a Thanos-level villain.

“When you look up this guy's bio, you're gonna be like, ‘No wonder they haven't put him in the movies,'” said Kross, chuckling. “He's not like Thanos, but when you introduce him into the picture, you almost can't even kill this character.

Still, it's Kross's dream to bring the character to life. He knows a lot of people may not know the character, but he'd like to bring him to life.

“I have always wanted to bring Cyber to life. That's a deep cut — a lot of people won't even know who Cyber is,” he said. “But if anyone is a big Wolverine comic fan, Cyber was a terrifying villain that they introduced in the late '90s, maybe sooner.

“He had appeared in Alpha Flight and different things like that, but that was Wolverine's ultimate nightmare. If you really wanna put Wolverine in danger in the film in such a way we've never seen before, I think introducing Cyber as a villain would be really, really cool,” Kross continued.

I suggested Bane from the Batman comics, given his physique and cadence in WWE. He liked the proposition, though he would love to expand his range with a different character, too.

“For DC, I would love to participate in bringing a character to life. I'm familiar with most of them,” he explained. “Everyone tells me I would make a great Bane; I would love to do Bane. I also have a more bombastic, eccentric side of myself that people sometimes see in my work that I like to let out. I wouldn't be afraid to step out of that stoic, creeping role and do something a little more over the top to surprise people.”

Why Karrion Kross thinks WWE's fanbase is “more volatile” than Marvel and DC's

Every franchise has a fanbase, and WWE is no different. Marvel and DC have very divisive fanbases, as the Zack Snyder clan has shown.

However, the professional wrestling industry may have an even stronger fanbase. Kross thinks wrestling's fanbases get “a little bit more volatile,” and he has spent time wondering why.

“I think wrestling sometimes gets a little bit more volatile than some of the other lanes of entertainment like DC and Marvel,” Kross confessed. “I've thought about this. I think the reason it gets more volatile is because we are subjecting ourselves to a lot of harm and violence in the process of creating this art. Whereas with a movie or television show, they know things are a little bit more protected through camera shots, fight choreography, and stuff like that.

“Don't get me wrong; making a film and being on a television show for several months is very taxing. Those people spend a lot of time away from their families, [and there's] pressure to perform. It's not just like you show up and now you're a movie star; not at all. With professional wrestling, people get injured — sometimes catastrophically. I think that just lands differently with people watching,” Kross continued.

In turn, fans may feel a different connection. They root for wrestlers like sports teams. That will continue until the end of time.

Karrion Kross's book, Life Is Fighting, is available now.