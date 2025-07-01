Despite all of the moves the Boston Celtics have already made this offseason, many are still wondering about the fate of Jaylen Brown. Celtics legend Paul Pierce has made his stance abundantly clear.

“You’re in the business of making money. Yeah, you want to win, but you want a cheaper version to try to win. And I get what they’re trying to do—stay competitive. But I still think their window is open. I hope they don’t trade JB though. As long as you’ve got Tatum and Brown, you can figure out the other pieces,” Pierce said on ‘Podcast P with Paul George.'

“They’re still relatively young. I mean, JB will be 29 coming up, and Tatum 27 next year. So they still got a long way. And the way y’all playing—look at KD, he’s 37 and still playing at a high level. Steph, 37. LeBron, 40. Even yourself, in your 30s, y’all still played at a high level. So they’re in their prime. For the next six years, let’s see what’s up with these two.”

The Celtics recently traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks respectively. The moves came with the team’s ownership and front office attempting to move under the second apron. Additionally, Luke Kornet inked a four-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs despite Boston’s interest in bringing him back.

The crux of the Celtics’ 2024 championship run was fueled by the play of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While Tatum will likely miss the entirety of next season due to an Achilles injury, Brown has cemented himself as an All-Star talent in his own right.

The former NBA Finals MVP averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across 63 games last season. The duo has proven they can take home the game’s most coveted prize, and Pierce would like to see them be given another opportunity to grab their second joint championship.