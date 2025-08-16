The Milwaukee Brewers rolled into Cincinnati on a historic hot streak. The Brewers had racked up 12 straight wins and they were handing the ball to Jacob Misiorowski for the series opener against the Reds. With the rookie phenom rejoining baseball's best team after a stint on the injured list, it almost seemed unfair.

However, Misiorowski struggled in his return from the IL. The first-year starter lasted just 1 1/3 innings, the shortest outing of his young career. Misiorowski allowed five runs on four hits, three walks and a HBP as the Reds jumped out to an early 8-1 lead.

After the game, Misiorowski attempted to explain what went wrong in Cincinnati. “First inning, got stupid little hits. I mean, dude hit it a foot and it was a base hit. So it sucks but, baseball,” Misiorowski said, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

“The second one, I just lost it. There’s nothing to it,” Misiorowski stated.

Brewers overcome rare Jacob Misiorowski misstep

The 23-year-old hurler was clearly off his game Friday. Misiorowski escaped the first inning relatively unscathed as the Reds only managed to score one run on four hits. But he needed 27 pitches to record three outs. And in the second frame, control became an issue.

Misiorowski started the second inning off with a strikeout but followed it by hitting Tyler Stephenson with a pitch. He then issued three straight free passes, gifting the Reds a run.

After allowing four straight base runners, Pat Murphy had seen enough and Misiorowski was pulled. He threw 54 pitches in just 1 1/3 innings.

“I think it was just one of those things that I started overthinking about other things. You can guess what that would be with my comment before. But it just is what it is,” Misiorowski said, referring to issues he had with the mound in Cincinnati.

The Brewers turned to DL Hall in the second inning but the Reds jumped all over the lefty reliever, running the score up to 8-1. It looked as if Misiorowski would be saddled with his second loss of the season with the team down big early. But there is no quit in this Milwaukee squad.

The Brewers mounted an improbable comeback, led by Christian Yelich’s two-homer, five-RBI performance. Milwaukee went on to win 10-8, extending its winning streak to 13 straight games.

Friday’s effort was the latest remarkable feat in the Brewers’ magical season. The team will attempt to set a new franchise record with its 14th straight win when Quinn Priester takes the mound on Saturday.