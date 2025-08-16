The Milwaukee Brewers rolled into Cincinnati on a historic hot streak. The Brewers had racked up 12 straight wins and they were handing the ball to Jacob Misiorowski for the series opener against the Reds. With the rookie phenom rejoining baseball's best team after a stint on the injured list, it almost seemed unfair.

However, Misiorowski struggled in his return from the IL. The first-year starter lasted just 1 1/3 innings, the shortest outing of his young career. Misiorowski allowed five runs on four hits, three walks and a HBP as the Reds jumped out to an early 8-1 lead.

After the game, Misiorowski attempted to explain what went wrong in Cincinnati. “First inning, got stupid little hits. I mean, dude hit it a foot and it was a base hit. So it sucks but, baseball,” Misiorowski said, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

“The second one, I just lost it. There’s nothing to it,” Misiorowski stated.

Brewers overcome rare Jacob Misiorowski misstep

Aug 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old hurler was clearly off his game Friday. Misiorowski escaped the first inning relatively unscathed as the Reds only managed to score one run on four hits. But he needed 27 pitches to record three outs. And in the second frame, control became an issue.

Misiorowski started the second inning off with a strikeout but followed it by hitting Tyler Stephenson with a pitch. He then issued three straight free passes, gifting the Reds a run.

After allowing four straight base runners, Pat Murphy had seen enough and Misiorowski was pulled. He threw 54 pitches in just 1 1/3 innings.

“I think it was just one of those things that I started overthinking about other things. You can guess what that would be with my comment before. But it just is what it is,” Misiorowski said, referring to issues he had with the mound in Cincinnati.

The Brewers turned to DL Hall in the second inning but the Reds jumped all over the lefty reliever, running the score up to 8-1. It looked as if Misiorowski would be saddled with his second loss of the season with the team down big early. But there is no quit in this Milwaukee squad.

The Brewers mounted an improbable comeback, led by Christian Yelich’s two-homer, five-RBI performance. Milwaukee went on to win 10-8, extending its winning streak to 13 straight games.

Friday’s effort was the latest remarkable feat in the Brewers’ magical season. The team will attempt to set a new franchise record with its 14th straight win when Quinn Priester takes the mound on Saturday.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) at bat in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Christian Yelich reveals crystal ball moment during 7-run comeback vs. RedsMike Gianakos ·
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) dumps water on designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Fans can’t believe Brewers’ massive 10-8 comeback win over RedsAbdullah Imran ·
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski lasts just 4 outs in return from ILBenedetto Vitale ·
Reds news: Terry Francona breaks down Brewers' strengths ahead of blockbuster series
Reds’ Terry Francona breaks down Brewers’ strengths ahead of blockbuster seriesChris Spiering ·
National League pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the eighth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Brewers getting huge Jacob Misiorowski boost vs. RedsZachary Howell ·
Brewers division title hopes in the NL Central
What Brewers must do to win NL Central over CubsRB Hayek ·