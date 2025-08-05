The New York Giants are gearing up for the 2025 season with their very crowded quarterback room, and the race got clarity when the first unofficial depth chart of the season dropped on Tuesday.

While Russell Wilson is the expected starter, both in camp taking reps with the first-team offense and on the unofficial depth chart. However, all the focus is on where rookie Jaxson Dart would show up in the depth chart.

As it stands, Dart is currently the third-string quarterback just behind Jameis Winston and ahead of Tommy DeVito. However, he has been getting reps primarily with the second team at camp, according to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Our Insiders segment from Inside Training Camp Live on what to read on the #Giants QB depth chart. pic.twitter.com/06HGWxR2JK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 5, 2025

“Jaxson Dart listed as third now,” Garofolo said. “If you haven't been to Giants camp and you're saying ‘he must be taking third-team reps,' incorrect! He has taken a lot of second-team reps, so I would focus on the unofficial part of this. My understanding is throughout the preseason that he may be able to show them enough that he could be the No. 2.”

The Giants invested a lot to move up in the NFL Draft and take Dart at the end of the first round, so he will undoubtedly get his chance to show the Giants that he is the right man for the job at some point. Whether that will be in the middle of the season, then end of the season or in 2026 remains to be seen, but it says a lot about the team's opinion of him that he is already seemingly close to passing Winston for the backup role.

Still, it will be difficult for Dart to unseat Wilson as the starter at some point this season unless things go terribly wrong in the Big Apple with the former Super Bowl Champion under center. While Wilson was unspectacular last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he still quarterbacked a playoff team and that experience is what the Giants are leaning on heading into Week 1.