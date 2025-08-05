The New England Patriots have suffered a significant blow in training camp as second-year cornerback and core special teamer Marcellas Dial Jr. has officially been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The injury occurred during 11-on-11 drills on Monday, August 4, and Dial was carted off the field after being unable to put weight on his leg. The 24-year-old is now expected to miss the entire 2025 NFL season.

Dial, a sixth-round pick (No. 180 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, played an essential role for the Patriots in his rookie campaign. He appeared in all 17 games during the 2024 season, making his only start in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, where he recorded five tackles.

Although his impact on defense was limited, Dial was a crucial component of the special teams unit, logging 83.3% of special teams snaps, second only to captain Brenden Schooler (86.5%). He finished the season with 12 total tackles, including seven on special teams, ranking third on the team in that category.

Article Continues Below

The injury comes at a challenging time for the Patriots’ secondary. Top cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (leg injury) and Carlton Davis III (undisclosed issue) have both been limited or absent during training camp, opening up reps for younger players like Dial. In his absence, players such as Alex Austin, Marcus Jones, Isaiah Bolden, Kobee Minor, and rookie Craig Woodson are expected to compete for increased snaps.

Marcellas Dial had been showing promise, stepping up in coverage roles during camp. However, his Pro Football Focus grades paint the picture of a rookie season with its fair share of highs and lows, 78.8 in tackling, 70.1 on special teams, but lower marks of 49.4 in coverage and 53.4 in overall defense.

The Patriots responded to Dial’s injury by placing him on injured reserve and making several roster adjustments, including claiming cornerback Tre Avery off waivers and signing running back JaMycal Hasty and rookie defensive tackle Bryce Ganious. Now, with Dial sidelined, the spotlight turns to a competitive and uncertain cornerback room as the team approaches final roster decisions.

The Patriots will host joint practices with the Washington Commanders on August 6 at 10:15 a.m., a crucial opportunity for depth players to earn their place.