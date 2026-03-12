On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will hit the road for a tough matchup against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard are all on the injury report for this one with various ailments. Here's everything we know about the injury statuses of three of Boston's most important players.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard's playing status vs OKC

Jayson Tatum is currently listed as questionable on the injury report for the Thunder matchup due to right Achilles injury management. Tatum has played three games since his return from the Achilles tear he suffered last year in the playoffs, and has looked about as good as fans could have realistically hoped thus far. Some have floated the theory that Boston might keep him out of the Thunder game so as to avoid having to play against Lu Dort, who has garnered a repuation for injuring opposing star players.

Payton Pritchard is listed as probable for Boston with a neck spasm after missing their last game vs the San Antonio Spurs, while Derrick White is questionable with a right knee contusion.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, for the Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein will remain out of the lineup with a left calf contusion, as will Jalen Williams with a right hamstring strain.

The Celtics currently occupy the number two spot in the Eastern Conference, and have been playing well since the return of Tatum last week. In their last game against the Spurs, Boston saw star Jaylen Brown ejected in controversial fashion in the first half, and ultimately ran out of gas down the stretch of the game, despite putting up a valiant effort.

They will need all the help they can get against the reigning champion Thunder, who seem to have regained their form after a brief rough patch earlier this season.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 pm ET.