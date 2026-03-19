Many were thrilled when it was revealed that the NBA is set to have a vote on allowing expansion in Las Vegas and Seattle by the 2028-2029 season.

Adding more squads has long been a hot topic in the NBA, and now, it could finally become a reality. The last time the league had a new member was in 2004 when the Charlotte Bobcats were enfranchised.

ESPN's Bobby Marks, however, expressed his apprehension about expansion, using the Brooklyn Nets to stress his argument.

“We might want to rethink expansion after looking at some of these scores the past couple of nights,” wrote Marks on X.

“In the past two games, Brooklyn has trailed by a combined 60 points at the half.”

He posted it after the Nets only scored 24 points in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center on Wednesday. It is the team's lowest since the 1997-1998 season.

For perspective, the Thunder had 28 points in the first quarter.

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The Thunder are lording it over the Nets 👀 24 points in the first half matches Brooklyn's lowest since 1997-98. pic.twitter.com/tkdwEqkuNF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

Some have argued against expansion because it might dilute the talent. Having new teams means spreading elite players more thinly across rosters, which would then further weaken the competitive balance.

This season, the separation of the top-tier teams from the bottom-rung squads has been quite pronounced, with the Nets, the Washington Wizards, the Indiana Pacers, and the Sacramento Kings all having fewer than 20 wins.

Moreover, with the NBA already dealing with the polarizing issue of load management, expansion will lead to a heavier schedule, more travel, and less rest. There's also the matter of realigning the conferences.

As of writing, the Nets are trailing the Thunder, 99-67, in the fourth quarter.