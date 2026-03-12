Last summer, there was speculation that Jaylen Brown was going to be traded from the Boston Celtics. Furthermore, the rumors were that Derrick White was going with Brown in a trade.

Obviously, that didn't happen.

Now, Brown comes forward to say that NBA legend Tracy McGrady had convinced him to stick with Boston, per Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady Podcast.

“Right around that time after that season that we lost in a second round to the Bucks,” Brown said. “I came right after that to Houston to get some work in. And I'm so grateful for that time and I'm I'm grateful to this day for you opening up your crib to me and just coming to be able to kick it with the fam and just ask questions and get some good advice about how I should look at the next couple years and how I should think about and where my mind should be at at the time.”

“I'm thinking like one thing, and he's thinking like, nah, you need to stay, it's going to be you. He's telling me all the stuff that all just manifested itself. So, I can't even like, it’s crazy looking back on it now.”

Meanwhile, Brown has played in 58 games this season. Also, he is averaging 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Plus, the Celtics are 43-22, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have won 7 of their last 10 games.

In 2023, Brown signed a lucrative five-year, $304 million contract extension.