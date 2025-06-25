The Boston Celtics only seem to be starting off with offseason moves after trading away both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Up next might be Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, despite consistent suggestions that Boston has no intention of letting go of either.

The Celtics, aiming to reduce their luxury tax bill for next season, are now listening to offers for both Brown and White, according to Shams Charania on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Joined @notthefakeSVP on the Celtics' incoming calls on Jaylen Brown and Derrick White as they shed $180 million in taxes over 24 hours — plus Kyrie Irving explains his Dallas commitment:

“It means that phone lines are ringing in Boston,” Charania said. “My understanding is that the Celtics are getting offers called on both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.”

The Celtics’ recent trades saved them around $200 million, with Clutchpoints’ Brett Seigel previously revealing Boston intended to hit the reset button and retool the roster around Jaylen Brown and Tatum for the 2026-27 season.

And while they may be listening to offers on both White and Brown, they still have a high price threshold on both players

“The Celtics have a high price threshold for both of these players. They know how great Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are, so I am sure they are getting some massive offers, some pretty big-time calls as well,” Charania said, before revealing that the Celtics’ preference still remains keeping both the stars. However, finances may be forcing their hand.

“This is a team that is still in the first apron, still a luxury tax team, still dealing with the uncertainty of Jayson Tatum’s status next season,” Charania continued.

The ESPN journalist expects the likes of Anfernee Simons and Sam Hauser to be more seriously considered for a trade.

Considering they would have dished out $500 million across wages and luxury tax next season, keeping their championship-winning core together was always improbable. Previously, Charania had claimed that it would take an “insurmountable package” to trade either Jaylen Brown or Derrick White.

Sources told ClutchPoints back in May that the Celtics had zero intention of moving either player this offseason, per Siegel.

And while things may have slightly changed, Charania expressed doubt on whether any team would be willing to match Boston’s price threshold.

“Will a team match that price threshold that the Celtics have set around the league for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to be able to get them? They are listening, but will a team get there?” he said.

Still, the fact that they are listening to offers means that the Celtics are determined to escape apron penalties. Whether that actually leads to bigger trade this offseason remains to be seen.