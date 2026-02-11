The Boston Celtics shook things up at the NBA trade deadline by acquiring big man Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Anfernee Simons. The move comes as there has been increased speculation that superstar Jayson Tatum could return from his Achilles injury as soon as this season.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on how the Vucevic trade related to the Celtics' confidence in Tatum's potential return, noting that “The Celtics' decision to acquire Nikola Vučević from Chicago before the trade deadline, in exchange for Anfernee Simons’ expiring contract, was a clear indicator that Boston believes Tatum will indeed return for a postseason run,” via Marc Stein's Substack.

Tatum was recently cleared to practice with the G League's Maine Celtics, and has spoken on several occasions about his desire to return this season.

The star suffered a torn Achilles in early May last year against the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs, in a series that the Celtics were already on their way to losing in shocking fashion prior to the injury.

Article Continues Below

This year, Boston has blown away expectations, generating the number one offense in the NBA up to this point thanks in large part to the play of Jaylen Brown, as well as contributions from role players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, among others.

Still, the head of the snake remains Tatum, and if he were to miraculously return before the playoffs, many would likely view the Celtics as the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, even with teams like the upstart Detroit Pistons and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers looming.

Tatum and his teammates will get a chance to rest some more over the coming week as NBA All-Star weekend approaches.

Before that, the Celtics will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a home game against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET from the TD Garden.