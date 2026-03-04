The Cleveland Cavaliers exacted revenge on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, 113-109, as Jaylon Tyson and James Harden teamed up to lead the charge at Rocket Arena.

The Cavaliers improved to 39-24. They fell to the Pistons, 122-119, in overtime on Friday.

Tyson scored 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including five three-pointers, in yet another solid outing. He also added three rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Harden, meanwhile, recorded 18 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

Tyson was invited to the postgame conference, and he made sure he had one of his biggest supporters with him. Jordyn Tyson sat on the side as he watched his older brother answer questions from the media, as shown in the video posted by Cleveland 19 News' Leah Doherty.

#Cavs Jaylon Tyson has a special guest in his post game press conference, his brother Jordyn is here tonight. pic.twitter.com/a1KpoVnQrN — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) March 4, 2026

The younger Tyson, who starred for Arizona State, is hoping to get his name called in next month's NFL Draft. He is among the top prospects at wide receiver, with several critics tagging him as a middle selection in the first round.

There are concerns, however, about his injury history, as he has struggled to stay on the field due to issues with his knee, collarbone, and hamstring.

Still, he could mirror the journey of the elder Tyson, whom the Cavaliers drafted as the 20th overall pick in 2024. While he was not a heralded prospect out of California and barely played in his rookie year, he has carved out a major role this season.

He is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 27.6 minutes per game. He is third in the league in three-point accuracy at 46%, trailing only Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Lakers and his teammate Sam Merrill.